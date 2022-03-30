Bob Chapek

Bob Chapek Report Card

Why Disney CEO Bob Chapek Gets Both an A and an F on His 2nd-Year Report Card

by | March 30, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Despite the exec’s recent LGBTQ gaffe, ”his PR problem is not a business problem,“ one entertainment attorney says

Even if you look hard, you won’t find a lot of folks in Hollywood applauding Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s public relations skills right now.

As the executive crosses into his third year as Disney chief after replacing the long-running Bob Chapek in February 2020, Chapek is still facing the fallout over the company’s perceived lack of vocal support for the LGBTQ community and its failure failure to denounce Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law on Monday.

Become a member to read more.

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

CNN+ talent, from left, Brian Stelter, Sara Sidner, and Chris Wallace.

CNN+ Will Have to Cure My Breaking News Addiction – But It Won’t Be Easy
Donald Trump Follow the Truth app

Trump’s Truth Social App Plummets in Traffic, Sees 93% Drop in Signups Since Launch Week (Exclusive)
Bob Chapek Ron DeSantis Florida's Don't Say Gay

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Disney Didn’t Object to ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Before It Passed (Video)

ABC Tops Monday’s TV Ratings Chart Thanks to ‘American Idol’
From left, Oscar winners Jessica Chastain, Will Smith, Troy Kotsur, and Ariana DeBose.

How Much an Oscar Is Worth to This Year’s Winners
BuzzFeed News Union says CEO Jonah Peretti has failed to face reporters in light of announced job cuts.

News Union Chief Calls Out BuzzFeed CEO Amid Wave of Digital Brand Downsizing: ‘Don’t Be a Coward’
superpumped wecrashed dropout

‘Super Pumped’ Is Gaining on ‘The Dropout’ for Most In-Demand New Tech Drama | Charts

Oscar Telecast Rebounds 56% to 15.4 Million Viewers in Early Ratings
Ron DeSantis Don't Say Gay Disney

Disney Vows to Seek Repeal of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill After Florida Governor Signs It Into Law
will smith

Oscar Attendees Rip Will Smith’s ‘Lame’ Apology, Predict Censure by the Academy
Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 (Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion Crashes ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Live Oscar Performance (Video)