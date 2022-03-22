Big Tech

TheWrap

Big Tech Is Even Bigger Than You Think: $2.7 Trillion Apple Is Now Worth 11 Disneys | Charts

by | March 22, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

The Big Five tech companies have valuations way, way higher than the major oil and media conglomerates

Big Tech just keeps getting insanely bigger.

This year, the Big Five tech players have a combined market cap of $8.9 trillion — easily eclipsing big oil companies ExxonMobil or BP and far outpacing legacy media giants like Disney and AT&T/WarnerMedia.

Become a member to read more.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Disney DMED LGBTQ Don't Say Gay Disney Walkout

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN and Marvel Denounce Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws Amid Disney Walkout
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed’s Top 3 Editors Resign as Layoffs Loom: Read Editor-in-Chief’s Letter to Staff
Gary Delfiner WatchFreeFlix

How a Passion for Movies Became a Multi-Genre, Multi-Channel AVOD Success Story

Facebook and Instagram Banned From Russia on Charges of ‘Extremist Activity’
Caitriona Balfe as Claire Fraser and Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in "Outlander" Season 6 (Starz)

Starz’s ‘Outlander’ Tops List of Most In-Demand Period Dramas | Charts

How Major League Baseball Is Covering All Its Bases With New Streaming TV Deals
coda

How to Watch ‘CODA': Where Is the Oscar-Nominated Film Streaming?
Don't Say Gay Protests LGBTQIA+ Disney

ESPN Women’s Basketball Broadcasters Take Moment of Silence in Solidarity With LGBTQ+ Disney Employees (Video)
Walt Disney World Resort

Disney Apologizes for Texas Cheer Team’s Offensive ‘Scalp ‘Em’ Routine at Disney World
NCAA (Getty Images)

Kentucky’s Ouster From NCAA Tournament Fuels Ratings Rout for CBS

What A24’s Whopping $2.5 Billion Valuation Says About the Indie Darling – and the Movie Business