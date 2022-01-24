TheWrap

Media Mergers Bounced Back in 2021, Signaling Even More Deals This Year | Charts

by | January 24, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

As competition gets fierce, analysts say target companies will get more expensive as fewer become available

If you thought last year was a trasformative one for media mergers and acquisitions, experts say that 2022 could see even bigger deals and more consolidation.

In the opening weeks of this year, we’ve already seen Microsoft make a $68.7 billion all-cash play for the video-game maker Activision Blizzard, while the New York Times plunked down $550 million for the sports-news site The Athletic.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

