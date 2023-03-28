“Succession” star Matthew Macfadyen has joined the cast of the Marvel Studios film “Deadpool 3,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Ryan Reynolds is attached to star as the merc with a mouth Deadpool, along with Hugh Jackman returning as Wolverine.

“The Crown” breakout Emma Corrin is attached to star in a villain role. Details about Macfadyen’s role is being kept under wraps.

“Deadpool” is among the most successful franchises Disney acquired when it purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019. The first film made $782 million back in 2016, and in 2018 “Deadpool 2” earned $785 million, setting a record as the highest grossing R-rated film until 2019’s “Joker” topped it with $1.074 billion.

Shawn Levy is set to direct “Deadpool 3” for Marvel Studios. Levy most recently directed Reynolds in “Free Guy” and “The Adam Project.”

Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are currently writing the script for the third installment. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin (“Bob’s Burgers”) wrote the previous draft.

Best known for playing Shiv Roy’s husband on the hit HBO series “Succession,” which currently premiered its fourth season to huge views, Emmy winner Macfadyen is repped by UTA and Hamilton Hodell.

“Deadpool 3” is currently slated to be released on Nov. 8, 2024.

Deadline first reported the news.