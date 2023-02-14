‘Deadpool 3’ Adds ‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin

In the first major piece of casting for “Deadpool 3” aside from the Marvel sequel’s two leads, “The Crown” breakout Emma Corrin is set to star opposite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Reynolds announced Corrin’s casting on Twitter.

“New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing,” he wrote. “Welcome, Emma Corrin!”

New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin! ⚔️❤️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/LSobi4AqO9 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 14, 2023

Details surrounding Corrin’s character and the plot of the R-rated film have not been revealed, but Reynolds previously described the tone of the film to TheWrap as a “tightrope walk.”

Corrin is best known for playing Lady Diana Spencer in Season 4 of the Netflix’s “The Crown.”

Corrin earned a Golden Globe and Critics Choice award for Best Actress for the role, as well a SAG and Emmy nomination in the same category.

Other recent credits include Amazon’s “My Policeman,” which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and Netflix and Sony’s “Lady Chatterley’s Lover.”

The first two “Deadpool” films were made by 20th Century Fox, but the property has since moved over to Disney following its acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets.

“Deadpool 3” will be directed by Shawn Levy (“Free Guy”) and bring the titular character firmly into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jackman is reprising his role of Wolverine, though the actor has stressed that his appearance in “Deadpool 3” doesn’t undo his character’s conclusive ending in the 2017 film “Logan.”

The film is currently slated to be released on Nov. 8, 2024.