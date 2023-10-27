Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’ TV Series Sets New Showrunner, Directors

Marvel Studio’s “Daredevil” TV series is undergoing changes in its creative leadership as its creative overhaul, TheWrap has learned.

“Daredevil: Born Again” has found a new showrunner in Dario Scardapane, who has worked within the Marvel universe as an EP and writer on Netflix’s “The Punisher,” and has also tapped co-directing team Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who recently directed several episodes of “Loki” Season 2.

Scardapane, alongside Benson and Moorhead, will spearhead the remainder of production of the first season after the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes prompted filming to come to an abrupt halt this summer. At the time, less than half of 18-episode order was completed in production before the creative overhaul resulted in a shifting in direction and leadership.

Amid the overhaul, head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman exited the series, and directors for the remaining episodes of the series were released, prompting the show to search for new writers and directors. Despite their departure, Corman and Ord will be credited as executive producers.

When news of the overhaul broke in October, an individual with knowledge of the show’s plans told TheWrap that the series would keep episodes that have already been shot while adding new serialized elements to them.

As the SAG-AFTRA strike is well beyond its 100th day since members of the actors’ guild joined striking writers on the picket line in mid-July, the series cannot yet return to production with its new leadership until SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP come to a resolution.

Charlie Cox stars as the titular character in “Daredevil: Born Again” after playing Matt Murdock in the Netflix “Daredevil” series, which ran from 2015-2018. In addition to Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio is slated to reprise his role as Wilson “Kingpin” Fisk in the Disney+ series.

