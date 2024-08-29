Marvel Unveils Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk, ‘Thunderbolts’ in 85th Anniversary Video

You’ll also spot a look at “Daredevil: Born Again”

Marvel Studios

Marvel Comics is celebrating its 85th anniversary this weekend and, to celebrate, Marvel Studios released a video reflecting on those many decades — with some proper footage of Harrison Ford’s Red Hulk.

The video begins with archive footage of Stan Lee explaining to a group of kids that he can’t pick a favorite from his superhero creations, before current Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige comes in via voiceover, reflecting on Lee’s legacy.

“I often look back on the early ’60s in the famous Marvel bullpen with Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko creating Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four,” Feige says fondly. “House of ideas. It’s called that for a reason.”

From there, we see pieces of the Infinity Saga — what the first four phases of the MCU came to be titled — as well as old interviews from Marvel stars including Tom Hiddleston and Cobie Smulders (who starred as Loki and Maria Hill, respectively) marveling over how interconnected the universe became.

“For 85 years, our stories have connected us,” the footage teases. “We’ve only just begun.”

At that, a brief clip plays showing Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova leading her new team in “Thunderbolts*,” a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it look at Charlie Cox in “Daredevil: Born Again,” and even a glimpse at “Captain America: Brave New World.”

That glimpse? Harrison Ford turning into Red Hulk. A proper look at him this time, after the first trailer just revealed him from behind.

Fans at San Diego Comic-Con this year got a proper first look at both “Thunderbolts*” and “Captain America: Brave New World” though, with extended footage from each playing during Marvel’s Hall H presentation.

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

