Tom Holland Is Salty No One Recognized Him Delivering Drinks in NY: ‘I’m Spider-Man! It’s New York City! Come On!’ | Video

Peter Parker may be a Queens guy through and through, but that doesn’t mean New Yorkers are going to recognize Tom Holland while he’s out and about. In fact, they recently didn’t, and the actor was pretty salty about it.

Stopping by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Thursday night to promote his new non-alcoholic beer, Holland brought a video along to show just how involved he was in the process of making and distributing it. In the footage, the actor dons a safety vest and hat to deliver palettes of beer throughout the city.

But, Meyers couldn’t help but notice that Holland was able to fly mostly under the radar as he did it, with virtually no one recognizing him.

“Not at all!” Holland agreed. “We’re walking through Grand Central Station, and I was so insulted. I’m Spider-Man! It’s New York City! Come on!”

But, Meyers had some comfort to offer him, arguing that it’s entirely possible that people did recognize him, but thought, “It can’t be going that badly for Tom Holland,” and just assumed it was a doppelgänger.

The actor conceded with a laugh that that was probably the answer, with Meyers adding, it’s “a credit to your talent.”

You can watch part of Tom Holland’s interview on “Late Night” in the video above.