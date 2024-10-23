‘Spider-Man 4’ Starts Filming Next Summer, Tom Holland Says | Video

Spider-Man will return – but we still have a ways to go. According to Tom Holland, his next “Spider-Man” film will begin shooting in Summer 2025.

The actor revealed the news on “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday night, when pressed by host Jimmy Fallon on when the web-slinger might return after his most recent appearance in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“Next summer, we start shooting,” Holland said. “Everything’s good to go, we’re nearly there. Super exciting.”

The update is a pretty large pivot from comments Holland made just a week ago during a podcast appearance, where he revealed he’d recently read a script for the film, but “it needs work.”

That said, he also assured fans that “the writers are doing a great job,” and that he and his co-star Zendaya were equally thrilled with it when they sat down to read it together.

“I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me,” Holland said at the time. “Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room, like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.”

What exactly the story will focus on remains under wraps, but in September, it was revealed that “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton was in talks to helm the next installment.

Cretton was previously attached to direct the now-titled “Avengers: Doomsday” — previously “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” before scheduling conflicts and the ensuing assault trial that surrounded Jonathan Majors arose — as he has an overall deal at Marvel Studios.

You can watch Tom Holland’s full appearance on “The Tonight Show” in the video above.