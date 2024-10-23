‘Spider-Man 4’ Starts Filming Next Summer, Tom Holland Says | Video

“We’re nearly there,” the actor says

tom-holland-spider-man
Sony Pictures

Spider-Man will return – but we still have a ways to go. According to Tom Holland, his next “Spider-Man” film will begin shooting in Summer 2025.

The actor revealed the news on “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday night, when pressed by host Jimmy Fallon on when the web-slinger might return after his most recent appearance in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“Next summer, we start shooting,” Holland said. “Everything’s good to go, we’re nearly there. Super exciting.”

The update is a pretty large pivot from comments Holland made just a week ago during a podcast appearance, where he revealed he’d recently read a script for the film, but “it needs work.”

That said, he also assured fans that “the writers are doing a great job,” and that he and his co-star Zendaya were equally thrilled with it when they sat down to read it together.

“I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me,” Holland said at the time. “Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we at times were bouncing around the living room, like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.”

What exactly the story will focus on remains under wraps, but in September, it was revealed that “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton was in talks to helm the next installment.

Cretton was previously attached to direct the now-titled “Avengers: Doomsday” — previously “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” before scheduling conflicts and the ensuing assault trial that surrounded Jonathan Majors arose — as he has an overall deal at Marvel Studios.

You can watch Tom Holland’s full appearance on “The Tonight Show” in the video above.

spider-man-andrew-garfield-tobey-maguire-tom-holland
Read Next
How to Watch the Spider-Man Movies in Order

Andi Ortiz

Joining TheWrap in 2021, Andi has covered film, television, and all things niche since her arrival. Her heart lies in genre projects, like superheroes and fantasy, but she has also found a groove in covering late night television and, of all things, The View. Prior to joining TheWrap, Andi was an on-air radio personality and…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.