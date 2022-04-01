How to Watch the Spider-Man Movies in Order

Oh what a tangled web we weave when the multiverse becomes part of Spider-Man canon. The Spider-Man film franchise started simply enough, with 2002’s “Spider-Man.” Fast forward 20 years and three different actors have played live-action versions of the Wall Crawler, with the trio joining forces in 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

The most recent Spidey flick wasn’t just a fun family reunion. It also led to Marvel verifying the existence of the multiverse in its live-action productions. As the former Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange says in the film, “The multiverse is a concept about which we know frighteningly little.”

While the establishment of the multiverse has a still yet to be determined impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in the present it can make watching Spider-Man movies in order a little complicated.

Thankfully, there are a myriad of ways to enjoy your friendly neighborhood Spider-Men. Below is a list of the Web Head’s appearances in films in release order. If you’re looking to dip your toes into the multiverse, you’ll also find several options to watch the different Spidey films in chronological order as well.

Spider-Man Movies in Release Order

Director Sam Raimi helmed Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man in three Sony produced films. This was followed by Andrew Garfield donning the familiar red and blue tights in two more Sony productions. The third live-action Spider-Man, Tom Holland, would first appear in the Disney-released “Captain America: Civil War,” after Marvel Studios reached a deal with Sony to share the character.

While Spidey isn’t mentioned in the first “Venom” film, he does appear in a post-credits scene in “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” which could be a possible teaser to the two comic book rivals/reluctant teammates’ futures and brings Venom into the MCU. And even though it doesn’t feature a live-action Wall Crawler, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” is also included in this list because it’s not only an amazing film but brilliantly explores the multiverse that will come to have a major impact on the Spidey franchise.

So if you’re looking to watch the “Spider-Man” movies in order of release, here’s your lineup:

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Venom (2018)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: End Game (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Tobey Maguire Spider-Man Movies in Timeline Order

If you’re looking to really get to know Spider-Man, the best place to start is at the beginning. And since Tobey Maguire establishes himself as the oldest of the three Spider-Men in “No Way Home,” it makes sense to start with his films if you’re looking to fully appreciate the Spider-Man timeline. The Maguire-led films not only tell Spidey’s origin story, but over time introduce characters integral to Peter Parker’s life. Although we’ll see Aunt May, Uncle Ben, Mary Jane Watson, Flash Thompson and Gwen Stacy in different forms in later films, the Sam Raimi-directed versions most closely mirror their comic book counterparts.

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Andrew Garfield Spider-Man Movies in Timeline Order

The appropriately named Marc Webb directed two Spider-Man films starring Andrew Garfield that rebooted the franchise. They provided audiences with a more upbeat, romantic and emotionally attuned version of Spidey and introduced a slew of characters from the comics. Classic villains The Lizard, Electro, Rhino, and a new Green Goblin all challenge the Wall Crawler. Viewers also get the first onscreen appearance of Peter’s father, Richard Parker, and watch the romance with Gwen Stacy conclude in heartbreak, which receives an important callback in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

And while further sequels and even a “Sinister Six” movie were planned, this run of the franchise was ended abruptly after the performance and critical reception to “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.”

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Tom Holland Spider-Man Movies in Timeline Order

While the Tom Holland version of Spider-Man is first introduced in “Captain America: Civil War,” the three Jon Watts-directed Spidey films provide the most in-depth look at the character. Arguably the most earnest, humorous and fun version of the Web Slinger, the Watts movies not only tie Spider-Man’s world to the larger events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe but also bridge the gap between the three distinct eras of Spidey films via “No Way Home.”

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trades barbs and blows with villains The Vulture, Shocker, and Mysterio in two films before teaming up with Garfield (Peter 3) and Maguire (Peter 2) to take on Doctor Octopus, Electro, Green Goblin, Sandman, and Lizard in “No Way Home.”

The most recent Spider-Man films reimagine Mary Jane Watson and Aunt May in pivotal roles and introduces Peter’s best friend, Ned, a character created specifically for the new franchise that’s an amalgamation of different characters from the Spider-Man comics.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Avengers: End Game (2019)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Is It Better to Watch the Spider-Man Movies in Chronological Order or Release Order?

Watching Spider-Man movies is like eating a Reese’s, there’s no wrong way to do it. That said, if you’re new to Peter Parker’s heroics, watching the films in release order is a good way to go. Starting with 2002’s “Spider-Man” and working all the way through to 2021’s “No Way Home” will connect all the hero’s significant plot points and shows the intricate evolution of the character.

However, viewing the Spider-Man films in chronological order is certainly a great option as well, particularly because it allows you to break up Peter Parker’s world into manageable chunks. Watching a batch of two to six films with each of the different leads to get your Spidey fix is a lot less intimidating than taking on 14 films featuring Spider-Man over 20 years.

Where Are the Spider-Man Movies Streaming?

You won’t find all of these Spider-Man movies on Disney+ (sorry), but as of right now here’s where each one is streaming: