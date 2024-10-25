‘Spider-Man 4’ Gets July 2026 Release Date

“Spider-Man 4” will be released on July 26, 2026, Sony Pictures announced on Friday. The untitled film will open three months after “Avengers: Doomsday.”

The Tom Holland-led film will be directed by “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” director Destin Daniel Cretton. The movie will commence production in summer 2025.

The actor confirmed that date earlier this week on “The Tonight Show,” when pressed by host Jimmy Fallon on when the web-slinger might return after his most recent appearance in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“Next summer, we start shooting,” Holland said. “Everything’s good to go, we’re nearly there. Super exciting.”

Holland also assured fans that “the writers are doing a great job,” and that he and co-star Zendaya were equally thrilled with it when they sat down to read it together.

“I read it three weeks ago and it really lit a fire in me,” Holland said at the time. “Zendaya and I sat down and read it together and we, at times, were bouncing around the living room, like this is a real movie worthy of the fans’ respect.”

Cretton, who has an overall deal with Marvel, was previously attached to direct the now-titled “Avengers: Doomsday” — formerly “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” — before scheduling conflicts and the ensuing assault trial that surrounded Jonathan Majors arose.