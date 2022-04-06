Fresh off the multiversal return of Tobey Maguire in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” director Sam Raimi says he’d be interested in making a fourth Spider-Man movie with his former Peter Parker.

Raimi helped kick off the current era of superhero movies with 2002’s box office record-breaking “Spider-Man,” which was followed by two additional sequels that themselves were commercial successes (and “Spider-Man 2” is still hailed as one of the greatest sequels of all time).

The acclaimed “Evil Dead” filmmaker is making his triumphant return to the comic book adaptation with May’s Marvel Studios film “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and in an interview with Fandango, Raimi was asked about the chances of him making another “Spider-Man” movie with Maguire.

“I’ve come to realize after making ‘Doctor Strange’ that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups,” Raimi said. “I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don’t really have a story or a plan. I don’t know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don’t know what their thoughts are about that. I haven’t really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn’t a ‘Spider-Man’ movie, I’d love to work with Tobey again, in a different role.”

Sony Pictures

Raimi, Maguire and Kirsten Dunst were all in negotiations to return to make “Spider-Man 4” when creative differences led to the project being scuttled and Sony Pictures jump-started a new reboot, “The Amazing Spider-Man” with Andrew Garfield.

It’s unclear what Sony’s next steps are when it comes to Spider-Man. Fans have been clamoring for them to make “The Amazing Spider-Man 3” after Garfield came away the scene-stealer in “No Way Home,” and Tom Holland has hinted that he’s be OK passing the Spider-Man moniker on to another actor or character (namely Miles Morales) — although Amy Pascal is bullish on making more movies with Holland.

Regardless the chances of Sony reuniting the original “Spider-Man” crew, Raimi had a good enough time making “Doctor Strange 2” that he’s eager to work with Marvel Studios again on another MCU project. “I’d love to come back and tell another tale, especially with the great management they’ve got there,” he told Fandango.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” opens exclusively in theaters on May 6.