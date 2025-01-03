Andrew Garfield Shoots Down ‘Spider-Man 4’ Casting Rumors – but Knows No One Believes Him

Andrew Garfield is denying rumors that he is set to appear in “Spider-Man 4” with Tom Holland to reprise his role from the “Amazing Spider-Man” films and 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

In a GQ UK interview published Thursday, the actor acknowledged that fans might be skeptical of his denial, given his past history with Marvel movies.

“I’m going to disappoint you. Yeah, no,” Garfield said when asked about the “Spider-Man 4” rumors. “But I know no one’s going to trust anything I say from now on.”

In 2021, Garfield followed Marvel’s notoriously strict code of omertà and repeatedly said he wouldn’t be in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — but then surprised audiences by appearing alongside fellow Spider-Men Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire in the film, which went on to earn $1.9 billion worldwide.

Regarding potential future franchise roles, Garfield explained he’d consider it if it felt meaningful and enjoyable.

“If it felt in line with my soul and was going to be fun,” Garfield said. “Maybe I’m going to have like five kids at some point, and I’m going to need to start saving up for the school tuition or something.”

Garfield previously said that he was not sorry he lied about returning in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” A little uncomfortable, maybe, but not sorry.

“It was stressful, I’m not going to lie,” Garfield told TheWrap. “It was rather stressful, but also weirdly enjoyable.”

Garfield compared the experience to playing the party game in which some people in a group are assigned to be werewolves but must hide that identity from their friends. “It was like this massive game of Werewolf that I was playing with journalists and with people guessing, and it was very fun,” he said.

“There were moments where I was like, ‘God, I hate lying.’ I don’t like to lie and I’m not a good liar, but I kept framing it as a game. And I kept imagining myself purely as a fan of that character, which is not hard to do.”

“Spider-Man 4” will be released on July 26, 2026.