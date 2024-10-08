Andrew Garfield and Seth Meyers Struggle to Hold It Together After Turning ‘Tearjerker’ Into Double Entendre | Video

Andrew Garfield and Seth Meyers had to work hard to keep themselves in line on Monday’s episode of “Late Night,” after the men turned the word “tearjerker” into a not-so-subtle innuendo.

Stopping by the NBC talk show to promote his upcoming film “We Live in Time,” directed by John Crowley and in theaters on October 11, Garfield regaled Meyers with stories of working with Florence Pugh on the film, actually shaving her head for one scene, and more.

As the discussion continued, Meyers warned viewers that the movie is a tearjerker, but chose some interesting phrasing when asking how Garfield is impacted by those kinds of stories.

“As you get older, do you find you’re more susceptible to having a tear jerked when you go to see a film?” Meyers asked earnestly.

Both men quickly keyed into the host’s choice of words though, cracking up at the use of “jerked” as a verb. “That is none of your business,” Garfield quipped back. As the audience cracked up with the actor, Meyers opted to just lean in.

“You know they used to have tons of places in Times Square that, uh…” he said.

“Where you can get your tear jerked?” Garfield finished with another laugh.

The actor did eventually answer the question though, saying he loves a tear jerk, but he also made a certain hand gesture on the word “jerk,” which he caught immediately. As both Garfield and Meyers struggled to keep it together, they also both took ownership of the innuendo.

“I feel like I’ve ruined it by the way I phrased this,” Meyers said laughing, while Garfield argued that it was just how his ear took it.

In the end, they agreed to split the blame 50/50. You can watch the moment in the video above.