Seth Meyers Roasts Elon Musk’s Jumpy Trump Rally Appearance: ‘Like He’s Trying to Reach the Rope Ladder on a Rescue Helicopter’ | Video

Elon Musk and Donald Trump have apparently buried the hatchet fully, with the former even going so far as to come onstage during a Trump rally over the weekend. Of course, as Seth Meyers immediately noticed, that appearance was very … jumpy.

Not in the sense of jumping around mid-sentence, even though Trump does do that, but literally jumpy. When Trump introduced Musk to the stage, the CEO ran on and tried to hype up the crowd by jumping up and down repeatedly.

The “Late Night” host had a chuckle at the fact that Musk was even there, joking that Trump is making his campaign stops “even weirder” in the hopes of stopping people from leaving early.

But, seeing Musk’s jumping, Meyers wondered if maybe he was trying to escape the event himself.

“Dude’s jumping like he’s trying to reach the rope ladder on a rescue helicopter,” Meyers joked. “‘This rally sucks, get me out of here!’”

From there, the host roasted Musk’s actual jumping abilities, pointing out that he didn’t exactly get very high in the air. “Dude’s the first person I’ve ever seen with a negative vertical,” Meyers said. “When he jumps, he looks like he’s falling.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.