Seth Meyers Cringes at Trump Bragging ‘I Do You Right Now’ to Press During Conference | Video

Seth Meyers cringes at most of the things Donald Trump says these days, but the NBC host struggled particularly hard on Wednesday night, after Trump proudly told press “I do you” this week.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Trump was asked about backing out of a planned interview on “60 Minutes” and why he did it, prompting him to explain that he’s waiting for an apology from CBS. Apparently, he’s upset at them about being challenged on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“I’d love to do ’60 Minutes,’ I do everything,” Trump said. “I mean, I do you right now.”

At that, Meyers physically cringed, taking a moment to collect himself before responding.

“As someone who interviews people for a living, we don’t love it when our subjects describe the process as ‘I do you,’” Meyers said. “Seriously, it’s bad enough you’re screeching about a computer like a Best Buy customer laying into a member of the Geek Squad, but ‘I do you right now’?”

“I mean I know this guy’s brain’s always been mush, but he’s really starting to sound like a sundowning Frankenstein,” he added.

Trump famously stormed off during his last “60 Minutes” interview back in 2020, which also began with him making it clear that he did not want “tough” questions from Lesley Stahl, because “you don’t ask Biden tough questions.”

Throughout the rest of his “A Closer Look” segment, Seth Meyers shredded Trump and JD Vance for pushing more lies about Trump’s policy history — including the claim that Trump “saved” Obamacare despite actively trying to repeal it, and the claim that Vance “never supported” a national abortion ban.

“If you’re gonna screw over the American people, it just be more honest if you looked straight into the camera and said ‘I do you right now,’” Meyers joked, using the sound byte of Trump to deliver the punchline.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” in the video above.