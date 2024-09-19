Seth Meyers Mocks Trump ‘Getting Fact-Checked by His Own Supporters’ at Town Hall | Video

Donald Trump pitched a fit about getting fact-checked by the ABC moderators during his debate against Kamala Harris, but now his own supporters are proving some of what she said correct. And Seth Meyers was simply tickled by that.

During his “A Closer Look” segment Wednesday night, the NBC host reminded viewers that one of the biggest triggers for Trump at the debate came when Harris encouraged voters to go to his rallies because people leave early because they’re bored. So much so, in fact, that Trump brought it up at a town hall on Tuesday.

“So we do these rallies, they are massive rallies,” Trump said. “Everybody loves them, everybody stays to the end by the way. You know, when she said that, ‘Well, your rallies, people leave,’ honestly nobody does.”

Trump added that if he did see people leaving, he would “get the hell out.”

“That’s right, people don’t leave his rallies,” Meyers said. “A soaring message that was unfortunately lost on the people who left that exact rally.“

At that, footage of the crowd popped up in which it appeared that a stream of people were in fact leaving the event while Trump was still speaking.

“Trump’s so insane he’s getting fact-checked by his own supporters in real time,” Meyers joked. “Next time he says Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man, they’re gonna cut to Hannibal Lecter in the crowd holding a sign that says ‘Actually, I’m a bad guy.’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.