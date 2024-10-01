Donald Trump Cancels ‘60 Minutes’ Election Interview

Donald Trump has backed out of a planned Oct. 7 interview with “60 Minutes,” the CBS news program announced Tuesday.

“After initially accepting ’60 Minutes’’ request for an interview with Scott Pelley, former President Trump’s campaign has decided not to participate,” a message shared to the program’s X account read.

“For over half a century, ’60 Minutes’ has invited the Democratic and Republican tickets to appear on our broadcast as Americans head to the polls. This year, both the Harris and Trump campaigns agreed to sit down with ’60 Minutes,” the message began, before noting that both candidates would have been given equal time before Trump had a change of heart.

CBS News told TheWrap that the planned interview with Democratic candidate Kamala Harris will take place as scheduled next week and that her running mate, Tim Walz, will also participate.

Trump, who has also refused Harris’ invitation to a second televised debate, famously walked out of a “60 Minutes” interview in October 2020 with Lesley Stahl.

“We had prepared to talk about the many issues and questions facing the president, but in what has become an all-too-public dust-up, the conversation was cut short. It began politely, but ended regrettably, contentiously,” Stahl wrote on CBS News’ site at the time.

That interview began with Trump telling Stahl he was not OK with “tough” questions.

Lesley Stahl: Are you ready for some tough questions?

President Donald Trump: You’re gonna be fair.

Lesley Stahl: Are you g–

President Donald Trump: Just be-

Lesley Stahl: I’m gonna be fair.

President Donald Trump: Just be fair.

Lesley Stahl: But you’re OK with some tough questions?

President Donald Trump: No, I’m not. I mean–

Lesley Stahl: (LAUGH) You’re not OK with tough questions?

President Donald Trump: I want them to be fair. You– you don’t ask Biden tough questions.

After being asked about COVID, masking and former Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, whom Trump had described as a “disaster,” the interview ended on this note:



President Donald Trump: Excuse me, Lesley, you started with me. Your first statement was, “Are you ready for tough questions?”

Lesley Stahl: Are you?

President Donald Trump: That’s no way to talk. That’s no way to talk.

After a brief break, Stahl and her producers expected Trump to return, but were told by his press secretary Kayleigh McEnany that Trump had already “given you a lot of time” and would not be back.

As CBS News told TheWrap, “’60 Minutes’ will uphold its agreement with Vice President Harris and plans to air the interview with her on Oct. 7.”

