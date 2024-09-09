Destin Daniel Cretton in Talks to Direct ‘Spider-Man 4’

Destin Daniel Cretton, who previously directed “Shang-Chi” for Marvel Studios, is in early talks to direct the untitled “Spider-Man 4” for Sony Pictures, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Jon Watts directed the previous three movies in the Tom Holland franchise. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers wrote the script. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing.

The third film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” was released in December 2021 during the pandemic and has grossed nearly $2 billion worldwide. The film’s stars Holland and Zendaya are also in talks to return to the franchise and have been monitoring progress on development with producers and executives.

“All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character,” Holland previously said during a press conference with the Critics Choice Association. “Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing. I feel very protective over Spider-Man.”

While Holland is thankful for the Spider-Man franchise’s success, his decision to return to it will seemingly be determined by the quality or caliber of the project.

“I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character,” Holland said.

He added: “But that said, if we can figure that out, I would be a fool not to put the suit back on again because I owe everything to Spider-Man. I love the character and the people I get to work with. So, I would love to tell another story, but I’ll only tell it if we can find the right one.”

Cretton was previously attached to direct the now-scrapped “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” before scheduling conflicts and the ensuing assault trial that surrounded Jonathan Majors arose. The filmmaker has an overall deal at Marvel Studios and even directed episodes of the upcoming “Wonder Man.” He is repped by WME.

Sony had no comment.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.