New ‘Kraven the Hunter’ Trailer Explores a Classic Spider-Man Adversary | Video

“Kraven the Hunter” is ready to take aim.

The J.C. Chandor-directed super villain story, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the title character, opens on Dec. 13. And you can watch a brand-new trailer below.

Taylor-Johnson plays Sergei Kravinoff, a big game hunter who becomes a conservationist and animal lover. (In the comic books, he is also one of Spider-Man’s greatest foes.) “Kraven the Hunter’s” great supporting cast also includes recent Oscar winner Ariana DeBose plays Calypso, a voodoo princess and Kraven’s love interest, while Russell Crowe plays Kraven’s father and Alessandro Nivola and Christopher Abbott play two other classic Spider-Man baddies – the Rhino and Foreigner, respectively.

The trailer promises plenty of action, with Sony wisely deciding to let Chandor really go for it, embracing its hard R-rating.

“Kraven the Hunter” was directed by J.C. Chandor, who up until this point is known for modestly budgeted dramas like “All is Lost” and “A Most Violent Year,” working from a script by “Iron Man” screenwriters Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, along with “The Equalizer” writer Richard Wenk.

Other movies in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe include the two “Venom” films (a third “Venom” film, “The Last Dance,” will debut this fall), “Morbius” and “Madame Web,” which came out earlier this year.

The December release of “Kraven the Hunter” marks the end of the road for a movie that has had a number of proposed release dates, beginning with January 13, 2023. It was then scheduled for Oct. 6, 2023, and later Aug. 30, 2024.

“Kraven the Hunter” opens exclusively in theaters on Dec. 13.