New ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Footage Teases ‘Heat’-Like Showdown with Kingpin

Disney previously announced that “Daredevil: Born Again” will launch on Disney+ in March 2025 — but no, during D23 2024 on Friday, the company didn’t reveal the specific date the Marvel Studios reboot starring Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will premiere.

However, “Daredevil: Born Again” is almost here. And the super-sized Marvel Studios streaming series, which is about to start shooting its second season, showed off some brand-new footage from the show’s first season. And it’s a whopper.

While the footage was very quick, it provided some pretty great glimpses of Kingpin (D’Onofrio), perched on top of a building like a snarling gargoyle; Daredevil (Cox, once again) taking a beating to some very bad guys; and an interaction between Daredevil and the Punisher (a returning Jon Bernthal).

It should be recorded that there are noticeably fewer low budget hallway fights. And the whole thing feels much more mature and complicated than your average Marvel Studios series on Disney+. (There’s even a steamy shower scene!)

One of the most arresting moments was a sit-down between Kingpin (who seems to be mayor or some other kind of politician, judging by the American flag pin on his lapel) and Daredevil. Kingpin asks who he’s talking to – attorney Matt Murdock or his “darker half.” Then the Kingpin laughs menacingly.

There’s also a moment towards the end of the sizzle where Daredevil interacts with Ms. Marvel’s father (Mohan Kapur). It was striking that a series that prides itself on its grittiness, realism and extremity is connecting to a Marvel Studios series that is known for its charming brightness. But hey, the MCU contains multitudes.

We can’t wait.

Dario Scardapane, who has worked within the Marvel universe as an EP and writer on Netflix’s “The Punisher,” is the show’s new showrunner. Co-directing team Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who directed several episodes of “Loki” Season 2, were also named to lead direction on the remaining episodes. Corman and Ord will be credited as executive producers.