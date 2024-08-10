New ‘Agatha All Along’ Trailer Reveals the Witch’s Return | Video

What witch in her right mind would join Agatha Harkness’ coven? Well, it doesn’t really matter, because she’s not looking for right-minded witches. She just needs a few women to go with her to the witches’ road.

A new trailer for Marvel’s next TV series premiered on Friday night at the D23 Expo, giving fans a deeper look at what Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) must face in order to get her powers back after Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) stripped them from her in the series finale of “WandaVision.

You can watch the latest footage below.

The trailer also gives a little more insight into the witches Agatha seemingly recruits to help her, played by Aubrey Plaza, Patti Lupone, Sasheer Zamata and Ali Ahn.

Per the official synopsis of “Agatha All Along,” the witch’s “interest is piqued when [Joe Locke’s mysterious characrer] begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…”

“Agatha All Along” premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 18.