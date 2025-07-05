Jensen Ackles Still Has a Surprising Connection to ‘Supernatural’ Costar Jared Padalecki

“Supernatural” costars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki were close while filming the hit series, but it turns out the pair have maintained that friendship in the years that have followed the series’ end — something Ackles thinks might come as a surprise to fans of the show.

“We see each other more often than you would think — honestly, at least once a month,” Ackles told People in an interview published Saturday.

The actor added that it was “weird” to have Padalecki and the pair’s costars Misha Collins join him on the set of his current series, “The Boys.” The duo will both be featured in the fifth and final season of the show.

“It was like inviting my friends over to somebody else’s house for dinner,” he explained. “I was like, ‘Listen, guys, don’t make me look bad. I got to stay here.’ They were amazing. I can’t wait to talk more about it because it was quite an experience.”

Ackles and Paladecki starred on “Supernatural” from the show’s debut in 2005 until its final episode in 2020. “I don’t think we ever, ever thought that it would become what it has become,” he said of the show’s enduring fanbase.

“It is a phenomenon. I wish I understood the formula. I don’t know that there is a formula for that. I truly feel like it was just a lightning strike, and I’m proud — and will forever be proud — of being a part of it.”

Read the interview with Jensen Ackles at People.