‘The Boys’ Prequel Series ‘Vought Rising’ Set at Prime Video With Jensen Ackles, Aya Cash

While “The Boys” may be ending with the upcoming Season 5, the franchise will continue with a new prequel series called “Vought Rising.” The show was announced during the “Boys” Comic-Con panel on Friday and will star Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash, reprising their roles as Soldier Boy and Stormfront, respectively.

The news came at the end of Prime Video’s SDCC panel for the superhero satire. After showrunner Eric Kripke joked they were introducing a new talent, Jensen walked onstage to the delight of the crowd. That’s when the star confirmed he is returning as a series regular for “The Boys” Season 5. As exciting as this news may be, it was a bit expected for some fans as the return of Solider Boy was teased in the Season 4 finale.

Ackles then announced the upcoming “Vought Rising.” Set in the 1950s, the show will track the “humble” origins of the superhero corporation Vought International. Based on art for the series that was teased during the SDCC panel, the series will likely center around Soldier Boy and Stormfront. A product of Vought’s research in Germany during the 1930s, Stormfront is a literal Nazi. Meanwhile, Soldier Boy fought for America. At least that’s what was generally believed until Season 3 of “The Boys,” which revealed he was used primarily for propaganda purposes and never actually sent into danger.

This marks the third spinoff series from “The Boys.” In 2022, Prime Video premiered the adult animated anthology series “The Boys: Diabolical.” That was followed by “Gen V,” which premiered in the fall of 2023 and was renewed for a second season, as well as the upcoming spinoff “The Boys: Mexico.” The latter series is still in the works.

Since its premiere in 2019, “The Boys” has emerged as one of the most successful series from Prime Video, and it only continues to grow. Season 4 exceeded 55 million viewers since its July 21 premiere, according to internal data from Amazon. That’s a 20% increase in viewership from Season 3, based on 39 days of post-premiere viewership, and marks the series’ third consecutive season of global growth.

Ross Lincoln contributed to this story.