‘The Boys’ to End With Season 5

“The Boys” is coming to an end on Prime Video. Ahead of the Season 4 premiere this week, showrunner Eric Kripke announced that the graphic novel adaptation will end with Season 5, marking a conclusion for the violent, darkly funny series that’s been one of Prime Video’s biggest hits.

“Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season!” Kripke wrote on X, noting that the show was not canceled. “Always my plan, I just had to be cagey til I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in two DAYS, cause the end has begun!”

The show launched in 2019, based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s graphic novel series where the superheroes are the bad guys. Set in a world in which a substance can turn people into superheroes, a legion of corporate-backed supes enacts their own sense of justice while posing for cameras and covertly doing wet work for the government. Kind of like an evil Avengers. “The Boys” follows a group of regular humans who work to bring the superheroes down.

The R-rated superhero satire was immediately one of Prime Video’s most successful shows, and in 2020 was the first non-Netflix show to crack Nielsen’s Top 10 streaming shows list. “The Boys” even scored a Best Drama Series Emmy nomination in 2021.

The fourth season of “The Boys” debuts on Thursday, with new episodes rolling out weekly on Prime Video. Given that this was Kripke’s plan all along, it’ll be interesting to see just how dark things get in Season 4.