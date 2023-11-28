“The Boys” universe is getting another spin-off treatment titled “The Boys: Mexico,” with “Blue Beetle” writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal slated as the show’s executive producers, TheWrap has confirmed.

For now, there are no details about the show’s plot. And while casting hasn’t begun, Luna and García Bernal have reportedly considered appearing as characters in the show in addition to producing it. “The Boys: Mexico” will be shot in Mexico and the series is seeking a co-showrunner to work alongside Dunnet-Alcocer, per reports.

“The Boys: Mexico” is the newest spinoff to come from “The Boys” franchise, which is based on the New York Times best-selling comic book by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, and was developed by Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Its first byproduct was an animated series titled “The Boys: Diabolical,” which premiered in March 2022, and executive producers Eric Kripke and Michele Fazekas just wrapped up the first season of its college-centered “The Boys” offshoot “Gen V.”

Filming for Season 4 of “The Boys” wrapped in April, and “Gen V” was renewed for a second season in October.

“The Boys” is a comedic action-drama that follows the lives of a group of superheroes called The Seven. While the world knows them as its protectors, behind closed doors, the band of Supes are violent egotistical and morally corrupt. However, a team of vigilantes is on a mission to expose super beings and the insidious, money-hungry corporation they under Vought International.

“The Boys: Mexico” is the latest work to come from Mexican-born writer Dunnet-Alcocer after serving as the writer for the Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Studios film “Blue Beetle.” Luna and García Bernal are best known for their collaborative Spanish-language film “Y Tu Mama También,”

