‘The Boys’ Spin-Off ‘Gen V’ Renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video

“Gen V,” the college-set spin-off of Amazon’s hit superhero series “The Boys,” will return for a second season at Prime Video.

The drama series premiered on Sept. 29 and is set to wrap up its first installment on Nov. 3.

“Expanding the universe of ‘The Boys’ with a series as bold as ‘Gen V’ has been an incredible journey for us and our wonderful partners at Sony. From our first conversation with showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, along with Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, we knew ‘Gen V’ would push the boundaries. Their unapologetic approach is exactly what audiences love, and it has helped ‘Gen V’ become the No. 1 series on Prime Video in over 130 countries,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “‘Gen V’ is Prime Video’s most acquisitive new original series of 2023, and we’re excited that our incredible cast and crew are going to continue telling brave and bold stories from ‘Gen V’ to our customers.”

“We couldn’t be happier to make a second season of ‘Gen V.’ These are characters and stories we’ve grown to love, and we are thrilled to know people feel the same! The writers are already working on the new season—sophomore year is gonna be wild, with all the twists, heart, satire, and exploding genitalia you’ve come to expect from the show,” showrunner Michele Fazekas and executive producer Eric Kripke said in a joint statement.

Set in the same universe as “The Boys,” “Gen V” follows the students at Godolkin University, a prestigious superhero-only college where students train to be the next generation of heroes — with the perks and downsides that come with the corporate position. The official logline reads: “Beyond the typical college chaos of finding oneself and partying, these kids are facing explosive situations … literally. As the students vie for popularity and good grades, it’s clear that the stakes are much higher when super powers are involved.”

With the SAG-AFTRA strike still putting a pause on production, it’s unclear when the series would be able to film the new installment. But Kripke previously told TheWrap that the writers’ room had already started gathering to discuss ideas in the event of a second season order.

“Gen V” stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi. The series also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and P.J. Byrne, reprising their roles from “The Boys.”

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers. Serving as co-executive producers are Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, and Loreli Alanís. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.

“Gen V” releases new episodes Fridays on Prime Video.