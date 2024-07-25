‘The Boys’ Season 4 Exceeds 55 Million Viewers, a 20% Increase From Season 3

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Boys” Season 4 has exceeded 55 million viewers since premiering July 21 on Prime Video, according to Amazon’s internal data.

The first official viewership number by the streamer, which Amazon says exceeds Season 3 by 20% through 39 days post-premiere, marks the superhero show’s third consecutive season of global viewership growth.

60% of “The Boys” Season 4’s audience was based outside of the US with strong performances in UK, Brazil, India, Germany, Canada, France, Mexico, Spain and Italy.

The milestone comes after Prime Video previously revealed that Season 4’s premiere viewership surpassed Season 3 by 21% in its first four days.

“The Boys” also showed a strong showing on the Nielsen streaming charts, scoring 1.19 billion viewing minutes during the week of June 10-16, the third most-watched streaming program for that week week, clocking in behind Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and CBS Studios’ “Your Honor” (after being added to Netflix).

“The Boys” Season 4, which reached No. 1 on Prime Video in over 170 countries, is the streaming service’s fourth most-viewed TV season of all time and second most-viewed returning season after only “Reacher” Season 2.

Season 4 aired its finale on July 18, which followed Homelander’s (Antony Starr) fight to claim the White House hits a few unexpected snags, as Hughie (Jack Quaid) tries to turn Victoria (Claudia Doumit) to their side. Meanwhile, Butcher (Karl Urban) finds himself at a crossroads with Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) as his tumor starts to take it’s toll.

The final moments of the episode revealed that President Calhoun had been keeping Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) in a regulated coma.

Also appearing in the episode’s final moments were Cate Dunlap (Maddie Philips) and Sam Riordan (Asa Germann) from the show’s spin-off “Gen V,” who are trying to go to ground and are being picked up by Supes one by one. Sam manages to subdue Kimiko while Cate “suggests” Frenchie follow her to the truck they rolled up in.

Prime Video announced back in June that “The Boys” would end after five seasons.

“This is all about [creator] Eric Kripke. We’ve had this incredible success because of his vision and execution and he’s told us for awhile that he believes this really should be a five-season series. Of course, we asked him, “Are you really sure it can’t go on for more?” And he gave it some thought, but came back to his original vision for this, so we want to honor that,” Amazon MGM Studios’ TV head Vernon Sanders recently told TheWrap. “Similarly, if there’s more to this universe, which would we love, that’s ultimately going to be about him leading the path there.”

Sanders noted that “Gen V.” Season 2 is currently in production and “turning out to be really strong,” adding that he hopes it’ll drop on Prime Video sometime next year.

“They’ve had their hardships obviously with the loss of Chance [Perdomo] but ultimately I think all fans of “The Boys” are really going to love that second season and stay tuned on whether there’s more,” he added.

All four seasons of The Boys are available to stream on Prime Video.