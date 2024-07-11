‘The Boys’ Season 4 Cracks 1 Billion Viewing Minutes on Nielsen Streaming Charts

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“The Boys” debuted its fourth season to over 1 billion viewing minutes on Prime Video.

Amid the June 13 launch of the superhero show’s first three episodes, “The Boys” scored 1.19 billion viewing minutes during the week of June 10-16, according to Nielsen streaming data. Prime Video previously touted “The Boys” Season 4 had exceeded its previous season’s viewership by 21% in its first four days on the streamer, with its fourth season reaching No. 1 on Prime Video in 160 countries.

“The Boys” was the No. 3 most-watched streaming program of the week, clocking in behind “Bridgerton” and “Your Honor.” Viewership for “Bridgerton” nearly tripled that of “The Boys,” with the Netflix romance series scoring 3.47 billion viewing minutes during the week.

While “Bridgerton” had slid down to the No. 9 spot on the Nielsen charts last week with Season 3 out for several weeks, Part 2 boosted “Bridgerton” back to the top of the Nielsen streaming list. While the over 3 billion viewing minutes includes viewership across the show’s three installments, the four new episodes accounted for nearly 2.5 billion minutes — over 70% — of this week’s viewership.

Meanwhile, Bryan Cranston-led “Your Honor” continued to gain buzz, logging 1.89 billion viewing minutes across Netflix and Paramount+ in its third week on Netflix, ranking as the week’s No. 2 most-watched series. That’s up 24% from the previous week, when the Showtime original scored 1.53 billion viewing minutes.

Disney+ staple “Bluey” took the No. 4 spot on the streaming list with 1.16 billion viewing minutes, while Glen Powell’s “Hit Man” came in fifth place with 1.06 billion viewing minutes in its second week on Netflix, up slightly from the 984 million minutes the show scored during its debut week.

“Hit Man” also ranked as the most-watched streaming movie of the week and nearly doubled the viewership for “Inside Out,” which saw an uptick during the opening weekend of “Inside Out 2.” “Inside Out” was the second most-watched streaming movie of the week with 613 million minutes viewed, while Netflix’s “Under Paris” took third place with 482 million minutes viewed.