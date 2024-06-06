You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Tom Brady’s Netflix roast dominated Nielsen’s most-watched streaming list within a week of its debut.

“The Roast of Tom Brady,” which streamed live on May 5 and scored 279 million viewing minutes in its initial debut, scored the top spot on Nielsen’s overall most-streamed programs list with 1.67 billion viewing minutes during the week of May 6 to May 12.

Viewership for the Netflix special, which featured roasts from Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, Kim Kardashian, Will Ferrell, Ben Affleck and Peyton Manning, surpassed that of “Grey’s Anatomy,” which logged 1.11 billion viewing minutes across Hulu and Netflix, as well as “Bluey,” which took the No. 3 spot on the list with 1.09 billion viewing minutes on Disney+. “Evil” came in fourth place on the overall streaming list with 788 million viewing minutes across Netflix and Paramount+, while “Family Guy” took the No. 5 spot with 751 million viewing minutes on Hulu.

“The Roast of Tom Brady” was the week’s most-watched original streaming program, and was followed by “Evil” as well as Prime Video’s “Fallout,” which logged 593 million viewing minutes after becoming the first Prime Video series to score the No. 1 spot on the Nielsen list for three weeks in a row after its April 10 release.

Netflix series dominated the rest of the streaming originals list, with Jeff Daniels-led “A Man In Full” taking fourth place with 517 million viewing minutes, “Baby Reindeer” scoring the No. 5 spot with 468 million viewing minutes, “The Circle” coming next with 371 million viewing minutes and “Bodkin” coming in seventh place with 359 million viewing minutes.

Notably, ahead of the new season of “Bridgerton,” which debuted May 16, previous installments of the Netflix romance drama series saw a boost as the show took the No. 8 spot on the originals list with 317 million viewing minutes. Viewership for the “Bridgerton” Season 3 launch will be included in next week’s interval.

Netflix also took the lead on the streaming movies list, which was led by “The Judge” with 678 million viewing minutes. New romantic comedy releases “Anyone But You” on Netflix and “The Idea of You” from Prime Video came in the No. 2 and No. 3 spots with 555 and 513 million viewing minutes, respectively.