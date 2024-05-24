Streaming Audiences Swoon for ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 | Chart

On linear TV, “Young Sheldon” scored two Top 10 spots with its final episodes

From left to right: Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in Season 3 of "Bridgerton" (Netflix)
From left to right: Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in "Bridgerton" Season 3 (Netflix)

When analyzing the most-watched streaming programs of the week, there are surprises and then there are obvious blockbusters. The return of “Bridgerton” on Netflix counts as the latter, as the third season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced period romance series debuts atop the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of May 13 to 19. 

Viewers were clearly clamoring for poofy dresses and classical covers of pop songs after a long two-year wait between seasons, as 2 million U.S. households watched the first episode in the first four days it was available. That’s on par with the 2 million households that streamed season 2’s premiere back in March of 2022. 

