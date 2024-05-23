You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Fallout” has continued to dominate Nielsen’s top 10 streaming rankings.

The video game adaptation continued its reign as the most-watched streaming program during the week of April 22 to 28, making “Fallout” the first Prime Video series to score the No. 1 spot on the Nielsen list for three weeks in a row.

In its third week on Prime Video since its April 10 release, “Fallout” logged 1.53 billion viewing minutes across its eight episodes. Despite remaining atop the streaming rankings, viewership for “Fallout” was down compared to its debut week, which brought in 2.9 billion minutes viewed its first five days on the platform, as well the previous week, which saw “Fallout” logging 2.62 billion minutes viewed from April 15 to 21.

Still, “Fallout” was one of only three titles this week to exceed 1 billion minutes viewed, and was joined by “Bluey,” which came in the No. 2 place on the list with 1.34 billion minutes logged on Disney+, and “Grey’s Anatomy,” which came in third place with 1.181 billion minutes viewed on Netflix and Hulu.

Netflix sensation “Baby Reindeer” clocked in at No. 5 on the overall most-watched list with 915 million viewing minutes, up 36% from the 673 million viewing minutes the drama series logged during its debut week from April 15 to 21.

“Baby Reindeer” ranked as the No. 2 most-watched streaming original behind “Fallout,” and was followed by Netflix’s “Dead Boy Detectives,” which logged 633 million viewing minutes, and Hulu’s “Shogun,” which tallied up 608 million viewing minutes. Neither “Dead Boy Detectives” nor “Shogun” logged enough minutes viewed to make it into the overall most-streamed programs, with “Criminal Minds” coming it at tenth place on the overall list with 637 million viewing minutes.

Notably, after “Anyone But You” debuted on Netflix on April 23, the Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell-led romcom came in fifth place on the overall list — just behind “Baby Reindeer” — with 773 million minutes viewed.

“Anyone But You” ranked as the most-watched streaming movie this week, with “Rebel Moon: Part 2” coming in second place with 470 million minutes viewed on Netflix while “King Richard” took the No. 3 spot with 336 million minutes viewed across Max and Netflix.

Ahead of the new season of “Bridgerton” releasing May 16, the Netflix romance series received a viewing boost as it stood as the No. 9 most-watched streaming original with 264 million minutes viewed.