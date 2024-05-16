Anyone who’s been online knows that Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer” was a word-of-mouth hit. Now, thanks to Nielsen, we have a better idea of just how widely-watched the series was. During the week of April 15 to 21, the seven-episode half-hour drama racked up 673 million viewing minutes, putting it in ninth place on Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 list.

During its first week of release, “Baby Reindeer” only saw 176 million viewing minutes. That jump from its first to second week shows how the minimally advertised series gained attention.

The No. 1 series on the list remained Amazon Prime Video’s “Fallout,” which saw 2.9 billion viewing minutes in its first week. That dropped to a still-impressive 2.6 billion viewing minutes in its second week.

As usual, the Disney+ children’s hit “Bluey” took second place on the April 15 list, accounting for 1.4 billion viewing minutes. That week marked the premiere of the widely discussed and popular episode “The Sign,” which is perhaps why the week led to a 4% increase in viewership for the series compared to its previous week. This marks the series’ 24th billion-minute week to date.

Broadcast shows benefiting from a streaming bump also had a big week. Ongoing ABC medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy” secured 1.11 billion viewing minutes, as well as third place. At the moment, the show is available to stream on Hulu and Netflix. Fox shows “The Resident” and “Family Guy” came in fourth and fifth place with 832 million and 758 million viewing minutes, respectively. “The Resident,” which came to an end in 2023, is currently available to stream on Netflix and Hulu, while “Family Guy” is only available on Hulu.

Two CBS dramas — “NCIS” in sixth place and “Criminal Minds” in 10th place — also made their way onto the list. The former saw 736 million viewing minutes across Netflix and Paramount+ and the latter saw 661 viewing minutes on Hulu and Paramount+.

The other two series rounding out Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10 list are available to watch on Netflix. The Netflix original docuseries “Unlocked: A Jail Experiment” came in seventh place with 724 million viewing minutes, while “Killing Eve,” the BBC America thriller that concluded in 2022, snagged 719 million viewing minutes, as well as eighth place.