‘Fallout’ Scores Speedy Season 2 Renewal at Prime Video

“Fallout” will return for a second season.

The video game adaptation has already scored a Season 2 renewal, the streamer announced Thursday. The renewal comes just over a week after the series debuted on Wednesday, April 10.

As of the first four days of its launch, Prime Video touts “Fallout” as ranking among the streamer’s top three most-watched titles ever and the most-watched season globally since “Rings of Power.”

Set 200 years after the apocalypse, the series follows “the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters [who] are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Ella Purnell stars in “Fallout” as Lucy, an optimistic Vault-dweller whose “peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father,” per the official logline. Lucy crosses paths with Maximus (Aaron Moten), a young soldier climbing the ranks of the Brotherhood of Steel, and bounty hunter the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) as they chase an alluring artifact with the potential to change the world.

“Jonah, Lisa, Geneva and Graham have captivated the world with this ground-breaking, wild ride of a show,” Amazon MGM Studios’ Jennifer Salke wrote in a statement sharing the news. “We’d like to thank Jonah and Lisa and our friends at Bethesda for bringing the show to us as well as Geneva and Graham for coming aboard as showrunners. We are thrilled to announce Season 2 after only one week out and take viewers even farther into the surreal world of ‘Fallout.’”

“Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva and Graham, to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show,” Kilter Films’ Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said. “We can’t wait to blow up the world all over again.”

Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner created the series and serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. “Fallout,” which hails from Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films, is also executive produced by Nolan and Joy, with Nolan directing the first three episodes. Additional EPs include Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks. The series is also produced in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

“Holy s–t. Thank you to Jonah, Kilter, Bethesda and Amazon for having the courage to make a show that gravely tackles all of society’s most serious problems these days — cannibalism, incest, jello cake. More to come!,” Robertson-Dworet and Wagner said in a joint statement.

“It’s been one of the most spectacular projects we’ve ever been a part of. Jonah and team did such an incredible job, and we’re overjoyed not just by the reaction to the show, but that we get to work with these amazing people even more,” Howard added.

Season 1 of “Fallout” is now streaming on Prime Video.