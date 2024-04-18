Amazon’s ‘Fallout’ Series Makes an Explosive Streaming Debut

It was not long ago that The New Yorker asked “can a video game be prestige TV?” The series that sparked that question, HBO’s adaptation of “The Last of Us,” answered with a resounding “yes.”

Following in the footsteps of “The Last of Us” is “Fallout,” Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of the post-apocalyptic franchise that has resonated with gamers for nearly three decades. The series sits atop the streaming chart in the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of April 8 to April 14, thanks to a whopping 1.5 million households that watched the first episode in the first five days it was available.