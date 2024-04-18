Amazon’s ‘Fallout’ Series Makes an Explosive Streaming Debut

Available to WrapPRO members

The video game adaptation rockets to No. 1 on the streaming Top 10 following its Prime Video premiere

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul in "Fallout" (Courtesy of Prime Video)

It was not long ago that The New Yorker asked “can a video game be prestige TV?” The series that sparked that question, HBO’s adaptation of “The Last of Us,” answered with a resounding “yes.” 

Following in the footsteps of “The Last of Us” is “Fallout,” Amazon Prime Video’s adaptation of the post-apocalyptic franchise that has resonated with gamers for nearly three decades. The series sits atop the streaming chart in the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of April 8 to April 14, thanks to a whopping 1.5 million households that watched the first episode in the first five days it was available.

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.