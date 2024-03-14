Week after week, Netflix dominates the streaming chart in the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report. The streamer accounts for the majority of the Top 10 streaming programs, as it did this week, and regularly holds the number one spot.

It’s rare that not only would a non-Netflix program sit at the top of the chart, but that it would do so for two weeks in a row. Such is the case with “Shōgun,” the FX / Hulu series about feudal Japan. Following a strong debut last week, the series continued to attract viewers across the week of March 4th to 10th.

“Shōgun” wasn’t the only non-Netflix program making waves this week. Just as Timothée Chalamet dominates the box office in “Dune: Part 2,” he lands in the No. 4 spot on the streaming charts with “Wonka” on HBO and Max. The origin story of the eclectic candy maker was seen in 1.1 million U.S. households over the first three days it was available to stream, over-indexing in viewership among Gen Z households.

Netflix may not be number one this week, but it holds six of the top eight spots. Season six of “Love is Blind” continues to rack up strong viewership numbers with the wedding episode this week, bringing it to second place. “Damsel,” the fantasy flick featuring “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown, is third. “The Gentlemen,” a new Guy Ritchie action comedy series, follows “Wonka” at No. 5 after one million U.S. households watched the first episode over the weekend.

The docuseries “The Program: Cons, Cults, and Kidnapping” sits in sixth, while “Avatar: The Last Airbender” dropped from second place last week to No. 7 this week. Rounding out the Netflix fare is “Spaceman,” which rose two spots from No. 10 to No. 8 this week.

The last two entries are the comedy film “Ricky Stanicky” on Amazon Prime Video at No. 9, and Apple’s big-budget WWII series “Masters of the Air,” which dropped from No. 8 last week to No. 10.

The linear TV Top 10 looks a bit different this week, as the Oscars and the State of the Union crashed the party. Hollywood’s big night was the most-watched linear program of the week, and its pre-show managed to come in fourth, part of a big week for ABC.

President Biden’s State of the Union is No. 2, followed by linear powerhouse “The Voice” at No. 3. “Wheel of Fortune” claims three spots this week — No. 5, No. 7 and No. 8 — while “The Bachelor” comes in at No. 6. “Young Sheldon” on CBS is the only scripted show to crack the linear top 10 this week, coming in ninth. Closing out the list is “Survivor,” also on CBS.

Cole Strain is VP and Head of R&D at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. Click here for more data and analysis from Samba TV.

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most watched movies and TV series from the past week across streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S. Census.