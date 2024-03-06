You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The premiere episode of “Shogun” drew 9 million views globally across Hulu, Disney+ and Star+ in its first six days of streaming.

Domestically, the FX limited series is the channel’s No. 1 premiere on Hulu, just ahead of “The Bear” Season 2, boosted by viewership from Hulu on Disney+. Internationally, the show is No. 1 across all general entertainment series releases, ahead of “The Kardashians” Season 1.

Disney defines a view as total stream time divided by runtime.

“Shogun,” an epic saga of war, passion, and power set in feudal Japan, is based on James Clavell’s bestselling novel. The series is created for television by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, with Marks serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Kondo.

The show stars Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne, Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko, Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige, Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi, Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari, Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji, Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu, Shinnosuke Abe as Buntaro, Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado, Yuka Kouri as Kiku, and Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata.

The first three episodes of “Shōgun” are now streaming, with new episodes released every Tuesday through April 23. The next episode, “The Eightfold Fence,” will begin streaming Tuesday, March 12, on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ and Disney+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories and will air at 10 pm ET/PT on FX.