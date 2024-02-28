The new FX limited series “Shogun,” based on James Clavell’s bestselling novel, debuts with its first two episodes on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

The 10-episode series, which is set in Japan in 1600, stars Hiroyuki Sanada of “Lost” and “John Wick: Chapter 4” as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, whose enemies on the Council of Regents are conspiring against him; and Cosmo Jarvis as marooned Englishman John Blackthorne, who might prove useful to Toranaga.

Read on for more details about the “Shogun” release schedule:

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne in “Shogun.” (CREDIT: Kurt Iswarienko/FX)

When does “Shogun” Premiere?

“Shogun” premieres Tuesday, Feb. 27

How many episodes are in “Shogun”?

There are 10 episodes in the series.

Are new episodes released weekly? Or all at once?

The first two episodes premiere back-to-back on Tuesday, Feb. 27, with new episodes releasing Tuesdays through April 23.

Here is the full “Shogun” release schedule:

Ep.1: “Anjin,” airs Tuesday, Feb. 27 on Hulu, 10 pm ET/PT on FX

“Anjin,” airs Tuesday, Feb. 27 on Hulu, 10 pm ET/PT on FX Ep.2: “Servants of Two Masters,” airs Tuesday, Feb. 27 on Hulu, 11:38 pm ET/PT on FX

“Servants of Two Masters,” airs Tuesday, Feb. 27 on Hulu, 11:38 pm ET/PT on FX Ep.3: “Tomorrow is Tomorrow,” airs Tuesday, March 5 on Hulu, 10 pm ET/PT on FX

“Tomorrow is Tomorrow,” airs Tuesday, March 5 on Hulu, 10 pm ET/PT on FX Ep.4: “The Eightfold Fence,” airs Tuesday, March 12 on Hulu, 10 pm ET/PT on FX

“The Eightfold Fence,” airs Tuesday, March 12 on Hulu, 10 pm ET/PT on FX Ep.5: “Broken to the Fist,” airs Tuesday, March 19 on Hulu, 10 pm ET/PT on FX

“Broken to the Fist,” airs Tuesday, March 19 on Hulu, 10 pm ET/PT on FX Ep.6: “Ladies of the Willow World,” airs Tuesday, March 26 on Hulu, 10 pm ET/PT on FX

“Ladies of the Willow World,” airs Tuesday, March 26 on Hulu, 10 pm ET/PT on FX Ep.7: “A Stick of Time,” airs Tuesday, April 2 on Hulu, 10 pm ET/PT on FX)

“A Stick of Time,” airs Tuesday, April 2 on Hulu, 10 pm ET/PT on FX) Ep.8: “The Abyss of Life,” airs Tuesday, April 9 on Hulu, 10 pm ET/PT on FX

“The Abyss of Life,” airs Tuesday, April 9 on Hulu, 10 pm ET/PT on FX Ep.9: “Crimson Sky,” airs Tuesday, April 16 on Hulu, 10 pm ET/PT on FX)

“Crimson Sky,” airs Tuesday, April 16 on Hulu, 10 pm ET/PT on FX) Ep.10: “A Dream of a Dream,” airs Tuesday, April 23 on Hulu, 10 pm ET/PT on FX)

What is “Shogun” rated?

It’s rated TV-MA-SLV for explicit sexual activity, graphic violence, and crude/indecent language

How can I listen to the “Shogun” podcast?

The first two episodes of “Shogun: The Official Podcast” are available now on Apple and Spotify Podcasts, as well as on Hulu and Disney+. Each additional episode will become available one hour after its respective episode premieres each week.

Who is in “Shogun”?

“Shogun” stars Hiroyuki Sanada as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, Cosmo Jarvis as marooned Englishman John Blackthorne, and Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko, a mysterious Christian noblewoman.

The Japanese cast includes Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige, Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi, Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari, Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji, Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu, Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Hirokatsu aka “Buntaro,” Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado” Yuka Kouri as Kiku, and Fumi Nikaido as Ochiba no Kata.

Watch the “Shogun” trailer: