Hiroyuki Sanada as Yoshii Toranaga

The actor and martial artist who’s been in “Lost,” “John Wick: Chapter 4” and “The Last Samurai” plays Lord Yoshii Toranaga. He is in danger of impeachment from the other members of the Council of Regents, who also want him killed. A cunning strategist, he sees an opportunity to gain an advantage over his foes with the unexpected appearance of Englishman John Blackthorne.

Cosmo Jarvis as John Blackthorne

Blackthorne and his shipmates are nearly dead of starvation when their ship lands in Japan: He’s the first Englishman many have met and his arrival and knowledge of the outside world proves advantageous to the Toranaga, whose enemies are planning to remove him from power. Blackthorne is nicknamed Anjin, which means “pilot” in Japanese. Jarvis’ credits include “Peaky Blinders,” as well as “Lady Macbeth” opposite Florence Pugh and “Persuasion” with Dakota Johnson.

Anna Sawai as Toda Mariko

Toda Mariko is a devoted Christian who acts as translator for Toranaga and Blackthorne. She is married to Toda Hirokatsu, also known by his nickname “Buntaro.” Sawai, a New Zealand-Japanese actress, previously played Naomi on Apple TV+ series “Pachinko” and Elle in “F9: The Fast Saga.”

Tadanobu Asano as Kashigi Yabushige

Yabushige is the Lord of Izu within the Kanto Region. He answers to Toranga but will switch loyalties to survive. Asano played Hogun in the “Thor” Marvel movies, Lord Raiden in 2021’s “Mortal Kombat” and an interpreter in Martin Scorsese’s “Silence.”

Takehiro Hira as Ishido Kazunari

One of the main villains of the series: A former peasant, Ishido Kazunari rose to become a powerful warlord, a member of the Council of Regents, and the Protector of Osaka Castle. At the beginning of the series, he convinces the other members of the Council that Toranaga is dangerous and must be eliminated. Among his other credits, Hira played Hiroshi Randa on Apple TV+’s “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” and Kenzo Mori on Netflix’s “Giri/Haji.”

Tokuma Nishioka as Toda Hiromatsu

Toranaga’s second in command, Toda Hiromatsu is a hardened general who has seen it all. The actor is known for voicing Ultra Father in several “Ultraman” animated series.

Moeka Hoshi as Usami Fuji

Usami Fuji, the favorite granddaughter of revered warlord Hiromatsu, tragically loses both her husband and baby early on in the series. Hoshi’s previous credits include the Netflix series “Why Didn’t I Tell You a Million Times?”

Nestor Carbonell as Rodrigues

Rodrigues, a Spanish pilot who sails for Portugal, befriends Blackthorne at a crucial moment and gives him insight on how to navigate Japan as a Westerner. Carbonell is known for playing Richard Alpert on “Lost,” the mayor of Gotham in the “Dark Knight” trilogy and Yanko Flores on “The Morning Show.”

Tommy Bastow as Father Martin Alvito

Father Martin Alvito is a Portuguese priest who has benefited from his country’s secretive trade pact with Japan. He is distrustful of Blackthorne, who, as a Protestant Englishman, is his enemy by default. But he treats him with respect as long as he is under Toranga’s roof. The British actor is also the lead singer for the band FranKo.

Shinnosuke Abe as Toda Hirokatsu, aka “Buntaro”

Buntaro is a formidable samurai who does not fully approve of his wife Mariko acting as a translator for Toranaga. Abe is a Japanese actor whose previous films include “13 Assassins” and “One Missed Call.”

Yoriko Dōguchi as Kiri no Kata

Kiri is Toranaga’s witty wife, who who risks everything to ensure his success. The Japanese actress’s films include 1985 classic comedy “Tampopo” and 1997’s horror film “Cure.”

Yuki Kura as Yoshii Nagakado

Yoshii Nagakado is Toranaga’s son, who seeks to prove himself as great a leader as his father. Kura made his acting debut in the TV series “Kasoken no Otoko.” He also played Pokke on the series “Followers,” which is streaming on Netflix.

Hiroto Kanai as Kashigi Omi

Kashigi Omi is the young lord of Ajiro, who strongly disapproves of Blackthorne. His films include “Labyrinth of Cinema” and “The 47 Ronin in Debt.”