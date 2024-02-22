As Hollywood entertainment companies wage war in the streaming era, the benchmarks for success are tougher to define.

At the 2024 Television Critics Association winter press tour which wrapped up last week, TV’s top executives told TheWrap that they were prioritizing profitability, cultural impact and high quality — instead of relying on traditional ratings.

“When it used to be linear television only, it would be very easy to look at your Nielsen overnight ratings among certain demographics,” National Geographic President Courteney Monroe told TheWrap. “Now you can look at hours streamed, episode continuation and travel ability, and all of those things are meaningful.