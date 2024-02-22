In Their Own Words: Disney, FX, NBCU, Warner TV Execs Redefine Success in ‘Peaked TV’ Era

Available to WrapPRO members

 As Netflix reigns in the streaming marketplace, Hollywood’s biggest players prioritize profitability and “impactful” shows

, , , and
Paula Kerger, John Landgraf and Lisa Katz
PBS CEO Paula Kerger, FX Networks chairman John Landgraf and Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal president of scripted content. (Christopher Smith/TheWrap)

As Hollywood entertainment companies wage war in the streaming era, the benchmarks for success are tougher to define.

At the 2024 Television Critics Association winter press tour which wrapped up last week, TV’s top executives told TheWrap that they were prioritizing profitability, cultural impact and high quality — instead of relying on traditional ratings. 

“When it used to be linear television only, it would be very easy to look at your Nielsen overnight ratings among certain demographics,” National Geographic President Courteney Monroe told TheWrap. “Now you can look at hours streamed, episode continuation and travel ability, and all of those things are meaningful.

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap’s TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA…

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.