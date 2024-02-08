Disney’s Iger Plays Offense, Touting New Investments, Streaming Initiatives After Earnings Win

Available to WrapPRO members

Analysis: The CEO showed his mettle as he promised to fine tune the company’s creative strategy and offset declining linear assets

Bob Iger
Disney CEO Bob Iger (TheWrap/Chris Smith)

Bob Iger came roaring back during Disney’s earnings presentation on Wednesday, announcing a series of new investments including a $1.5 billion foray into gaming and a plan to transfer the value of ESPN into a new sports streaming platform, while leaning into a tighter Marvel Films strategy.

After months of being under fire from an activist investor group that is trying to meddle in his board structure and has criticized Disney’s moribund stock performance, Iger seemed determined to show he was firmly in control of Disney’s strategy. 

“Just one year ago, we outlined an ambitious plan to return the Walt Disney Company to a period of sustained growth and shareholder value creation,” Iger said in a statement.

Alexei Barrionuevo

Alexei Barrionuevo is the Business Editor at TheWrap. He previously served as an editor at Billboard, and before that as a staff writer at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. He has worked as a correspondent based in Brazil, Belgium and Venezuela.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.