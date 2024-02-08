Bob Iger came roaring back during Disney’s earnings presentation on Wednesday, announcing a series of new investments including a $1.5 billion foray into gaming and a plan to transfer the value of ESPN into a new sports streaming platform, while leaning into a tighter Marvel Films strategy.

After months of being under fire from an activist investor group that is trying to meddle in his board structure and has criticized Disney’s moribund stock performance, Iger seemed determined to show he was firmly in control of Disney’s strategy.

“Just one year ago, we outlined an ambitious plan to return the Walt Disney Company to a period of sustained growth and shareholder value creation,” Iger said in a statement.