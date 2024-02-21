Amazon is pushing back against reports that its Freevee service is shuttering.

AdWeek reported the news, which it said is part of an effort by the tech giant to shift its focus to Prime Video. Sources familiar with the matter told the outlet that sunsetting Freevee could happen sometime within the second quarter.

However, a spokesperson for Amazon said there are “no changes” coming to Freevee.

“Amazon Freevee remains an important streaming offering providing both Prime and non-Prime customers thousands of hit movies, shows and originals, all for free,” they added.

Freevee, which was formerly known as IMDb TV until a rebrand in 2022, offers thousands of premium movies and TV shows, including originals such as “Bosch: Legacy,” “Judy Justice” and “Jury Duty” and over 150 free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels.

Some Freevee originals, such as “Leverage: Redemption” and “American Rust,” have even been moved to Prime Video for their upcoming seasons.

AdWeek’s report follows the launch of Prime Video’s ad tier on Jan. 29, which will be the default for all subscribers. The streamer will offer a new ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month for U.S. members.

Currently, Amazon Prime, which includes Prime Video, costs $14.99 per month or $139 a year. A membership that only includes Prime Video and none of the company’s shipping benefits costs $8.99 a month.