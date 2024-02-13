You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“True Detective: Night Country” has become the HBO anthology series’ most-watched season.

Ahead of its Sunday finale, “True Detective: Night Country” has tallied 12.7 million average viewers across platforms, including HBO and Max, according to Nielsen and internal viewing figures from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Viewership for the Jodie Foster and Kali Reis-led season has outpaced the 11.9 million viewers brought in by “True Detective” Season 1, which starred Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey as detectives Marty Hart and Rustin Cohle.

The Alaska-set thriller series from showrunner Issa López first debuted to an audience of over 2 million viewers across HBO and Max as it debuted Sunday, Jan. 14, and grew to 7.5 million viewers across platforms by the following week.

Episode 2 saw a 28% uptick in viewers from the season premiere as it brought in 2.6 million viewers across platforms, which was then heightened by 5% for 2.7 million viewers tuning in to Episode 3 — outpacing its returning drama counterpart “Succession,” as “Succession” Season 4 Episode 3 brought in 2.5 million viewers.

Since their release last month, the first two episodes have exceeded viewership for “The White Lotus” Season 2, which averaged 8.6 million viewers, as well as “Succession” Season 4, which averaged a viewership of 7.9 million.

Viewership figures for Episode 4 weren’t reported by HBO, though the penultimate Episode 5 has tallied 5 million viewers since its early Max debut on Friday, which was pushed up from Sunday to avoid conflicting with the Super Bowl.

On Max, “True Detective: Night Country” continued to rank as the most-watched title on the streaming platform.

The fourth installment of the HBO anthology crime series will air its Episode 6 finale on Sunday evening, hinging closer to a break in the disappearance of several men working at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in the small town of Ennis, Alaska, as well as an old cold case that haunts detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis).