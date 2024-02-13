‘True Detective: Night Country’ Becomes Series’ Most-Watched Season With 12.7 Million Viewers

Viewership for the Jodie Foster-led installment outpaced the audience of 11.9 million brought in by Season 1

jodie-foster-finn-bennet-true-detective
Jodie Foster and Finn Bennett in "True Detective: Night Country" Episode 5 (HBO)

“True Detective: Night Country” has become the HBO anthology series’ most-watched season.

Ahead of its Sunday finale, “True Detective: Night Country” has tallied 12.7 million average viewers across platforms, including HBO and Max, according to Nielsen and internal viewing figures from Warner Bros. Discovery.

Viewership for the Jodie Foster and Kali Reis-led season has outpaced the 11.9 million viewers brought in by “True Detective” Season 1, which starred Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey as detectives Marty Hart and Rustin Cohle.

true-detective-night-country-jodie-foster-finn-bennet-hbo-mchele-k-short
The Alaska-set thriller series from showrunner Issa López first debuted to an audience of over 2 million viewers across HBO and Max as it debuted Sunday, Jan. 14, and grew to 7.5 million viewers across platforms by the following week.

Episode 2 saw a 28% uptick in viewers from the season premiere as it brought in 2.6 million viewers across platforms, which was then heightened by 5% for 2.7 million viewers tuning in to Episode 3 — outpacing its returning drama counterpart “Succession,” as “Succession” Season 4 Episode 3 brought in 2.5 million viewers.

Since their release last month, the first two episodes have exceeded viewership for “The White Lotus” Season 2, which averaged 8.6 million viewers, as well as “Succession” Season 4, which averaged a viewership of 7.9 million.

Viewership figures for Episode 4 weren’t reported by HBO, though the penultimate Episode 5 has tallied 5 million viewers since its early Max debut on Friday, which was pushed up from Sunday to avoid conflicting with the Super Bowl.

On Max, “True Detective: Night Country” continued to rank as the most-watched title on the streaming platform.

The fourth installment of the HBO anthology crime series will air its Episode 6 finale on Sunday evening, hinging closer to a break in the disappearance of several men working at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in the small town of Ennis, Alaska, as well as an old cold case that haunts detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis).

Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell and Mahershala Ali in True Detective
Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

One response to “‘True Detective: Night Country’ Becomes Series’ Most-Watched Season With 12.7 Million Viewers”

  1. Amanda Avatar
    Amanda

    Can we see the numbers for Our Flag Means Death? Would love to compare one flagship show to another! 

    Reply

