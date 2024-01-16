Crime anthology “True Detective” rocked the television world when it premiered in 2014. The nonlinear story tracking a series of grisly, ritualized murders in rural Louisiana dared viewers to look away, while at the same time, incredible performances from Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey made the show impossible not to watch. “True Detective” won over TV viewers everywhere, launched a fleet of imitators and forever transformed McConaughey’s career.

On Sunday, a decade after the show debuted, “True Detective: Night Country” premiered on HBO. The anthology series has been slow and deliberate about the production of new installments, with “Night Country” just the fourth season in 10 years (compare that with “American Horror Story,” which has seen nine seasons and a spinoff series in the same span of time).