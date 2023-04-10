‘Succession’ Season 4 Episode 3 Nabs Another Series Viewership High With 2.5 Million

Note: Spoilers for “Succession” Season 4 Episode 3 follow below.

“Succession” has outdone itself once again as the third episode of Season 4 hit another series high with an audience of 2.5 million across its linear and HBO Max platforms, according to Nielsen and first party data.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck). Other returning cast members include Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron and David Rasche, among others.

Sunday evening’s episode, titled “Connor’s Wedding,” saw the Roy family reacting to the surprise death of Logan.

Total viewing was 22% higher than last week’s episode (2 million) and 7% above the previous series high of 2.3 million viewers for the season four premiere episode. In just three weeks, the season premiere episode has garnered nearly 7 million viewers across platforms.

Armstrong executive produces the series alongside Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Armstrong also serves as showrunner.

“Succession” Seasons 1-3 and Season 4 Episodes 1-3 are available to stream on HBO Max. New episodes air every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.