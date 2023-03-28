The HBO drama saw a 62% uptick from the Season 3 opener

The “Succession” Season 4 premiere hit a new series viewership high as it debuted to 2.3 million viewers across its linear and HBO Max platforms, according to Nielsen and first party data.

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO .

Sunday evening’s episode, titled “The Munsters,” saw a 62% uptick from the Season 3 premiere, which brought in 1.4 million viewers across all platforms and previously represented a viewership high for the series. At the time, the Season 3 launch saw a 13% increase when compared to the Season 2 debut, and 39% jump as compared with the 2018 series debut.

The debut of the drama’s fourth and final season marked a 33% increase from “Succession’s” previous viewership high for its Season 3 finale, which brought in 1.7 million viewers, which at the time marked a 21% increase from the Season 3 premiere and a 47% uptick from the Season 2 finale.

As compared to the premieres of other HBO Originals, Sunday evening’s launch was also 51% ahead of “The White Lotus” Season 2 premiere. With “Succession” Season 3 episodes averaging 7.2 million viewers per episode across platforms, the Season 4 premiere also boosted “Succession” viewing with last week’s viewership jumping more than four times when compared to the previous week.

As Season 4 picks up with Logan Roy (Brian Cox) preparing to sell Waystar to a tech giant after cutting out his children for good, including Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), the drama’s final season hinges on the central question of who will succeed Logan.

The fourth season marks the final season of the HBO drama after showrunner and creator Jesse Armstrong decided with his writers late last year that the fourth season would be its last, noting that the season would would “complete” the succession story.

In addition to Cox, Strong, Snook and Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen returns as Tom Wambsgans; Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch; Alan Ruck as Connor Roy; J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman and David Rasche as Karl Muller, among others.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, Armstrong executive produces alongside Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell. Jesse Armstrong also serves as showrunner.

The fourth season of “Succession” consists of eight episodes, which will release weekly on Sundays before its series finale, the eighth episode of the fourth season, airs May 14.

“Succession” Seasons 1-3 and Season 4 Episode 1 is available to stream on HBO Max.