succession-season-4-nicholas-braun-matthew-macfadyen

HBO

‘Succession’ Season 4 Premiere Hits Series Viewership High With Audience of 2.3 Million

by | March 28, 2023 @ 6:30 AM

The HBO drama saw a 62% uptick from the Season 3 opener

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Subscribe to WrapPRO.

The “Succession” Season 4 premiere hit a new series viewership high as it debuted to 2.3 million viewers across its linear and HBO Max platforms, according to Nielsen and first party data.

Become a member to read more.

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Keanu Reeves John Wick 4 Lionsgate Joe Drake

Lionsgate Film Chief Talks ‘Master Plan’ for ‘John Wick’: ‘We Made It an Absolute Priority to Expand the World’
Sophie Nélisse in "Yellowjackets" Season 2 premiere episode

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2 Premiere Viewership Up 40% From Season 1 Finale on Showtime
succession-season-4-sarah-snook

‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook Unpacks That Tom/Shiv Scene From the Season 4 Premiere: ‘She Needs Tom to Be Subordinate to Her’
succession-brian-cox-matthew-macfadyen-hbo

‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 1 Recap: ‘The Munsters’
succession-season-4-brian-cox-logan-roy

‘Succession’ Season 4 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?
succession-season-3-finale

‘Succession’ Season 3 Recap: 5 Things to Remember Before Watching Season 4
John Wick Chapter 4

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Shoots Up Box Office With $73.5 Million Opening
Donald Trump Bill Maher

Bill Maher Warns Democrats a Trump Indictment Will Be ‘Rocket Fuel for His 2024 Campaign’