“Succession” Season 4 is here, kicking off the final episodes of the Emmy-winning HBO series. The Roy family is at an inflection point as the final season begins: Logan (Brian Cox) has cut his children out once and for good, preparing to sell Waystar to a tech giant (headed up by Alexander Skarsgard’s Matsson) and severing ties with Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin).

After watching three seasons of jaw-dropping backstabbing and plot twists, all eyes are on how this thing ends, and if we’ll finally get an answer to the question posed in the show’s first episode: Who will succeed Logan Roy?

With that in mind, you may be wondering when new episodes of “Succession” air, and what time you can watch them (especially if you’re on the west coast). Here’s a complete “Succession” Season 4 episode release schedule.

When Does “Succession” Season 4 Premiere?

HBO premieres the first episode of “Succession” Season 4 on Sunday, March 26, 2023 on HBO and HBO Max

What Time Does “Succession” Come on HBO?

New episodes of “Succession” are available every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, but if you’re watching on the HBO Max streaming service (in 4K to boot), you can watch new episodes at 6 p.m. PT so you’re not spoiled by those watching on the east coast.

Are New Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?

In keeping with the release strategy of past seasons, “Succession” Season 4 will be rolling out weekly. Here’s the full schedule:

Episode 1: Sunday, March 26 (“The Munsters”)

Episode 2: Sunday, April 2 (“The Rehearsal”)

Episode 3: Sunday, April 9 (“Connor’s Wedding”)

Episode 4: Sunday, April 16

Episode 5: Sunday, April 23

Episode 6: Sunday, April 30

Episode 7: Sunday, May 7

Episode 8: Sunday, May 14 (Series Finale)

Who Is in the “Succession” Season 4 Cast?

The “Succession” Season 4 cast includes:

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman

David Rasche as Karl Muller

Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

Justine Lupe as Willa Ferreya

Dagmara Domińczyk as Karolina Novotney

Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker

Is This Really the Final Season of “Succession?”

Yes. Showrunner and creator Jesse Armstrong made the decision with his writers late last year that Season 4 would be the last season of the HBO series, despite HBO wanting more.

“We played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks,” Armstrong told the New Yorker. “Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

“It’s been a difficult decision, because the collaborations — with the cast, with my fellow-writers, with Nick Britell and Mark Mylod and the other directors — they’ve just been so good,” he continued. “And I feel like I’ve done the best work I can do, working with them. And HBO has been generous and would probably have done more seasons, and they have been nice about saying, it’s your decision. That’s nice, but it’s also a responsibility in the end. It feels quite perverse to stop doing it.”