You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Viewership for “True Detective: Night Country” has continued trending upwards.

The third episode of “Night Country” scored an audience of 2.7 million viewers across HBO and Max, according to Warner Bros. Discovery data, up 5% from last week’s second episode, which drew 2.6 million viewers.

Episode 3, which competed with the 49ers vs. Lions pre-Super Bowl playoff game, also saw a 35% uptick when compared with the initial 2 million viewers brought in by the season premiere on Sunday, Jan. 14.

Within two weeks of the “True Detective” Season 4 premiere, viewership for the finale grew to 10.7 million across platforms, while Episode 2 added an extra 1.4 million viewers over the past week to reach 8 million viewers. Viewership for both the premiere episode and the second episode are outpacing “The White Lotus” Season 2 and “Succession” Season 4 when compared to similar time periods of viewing, per Warner Bros. Discovery.

The 2.7 million total viewers brought in by “True Detective: Night Country” Episode 3 slightly outpaced that of “Succession” Season 4 Episode 3, which brought in 2.5 million viewers — which, at the time, marked a series high for the drama.

Last week, “True Detective: Night Country” Episode 2 drew a larger audience than “The White Lotus” Season 2, Episode 2, which scored 1.6 million viewers, as well as “Succession” Season 4, Episode 2, which reaching 2 million viewers across platforms. Viewership for “Night Country” Episode 2 was equivalent to that of “Euphoria” Season 2, Episode 2.

The studio also boasted that “True Detective” continued to rank as the most-watched title on Max, with strong viewership for previous seasons.

“True Detective: Night Country,” which was created, written and directed by Issa López, marks the fourth installment of the HBO drama anthology series, and stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as detectives Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, respectively.

After a cold case separated the former duo years ago, Danvers and Navarro reunite to investigate the disappearance of several men working at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in the small town of Ennis, Alaska.