HBO has a hit on their hands with the newest installment of “True Detective.”

Viewership for the second episode of “True Detective: Night Country” brought in 2.6 million viewers across HBO and Max, according to Warner Bros. Discovery data, up 28% from last week’s season premiere.

While the Alaska-set thriller series from showrunner Issa López initially scored over 2 million viewers across HBO and Max as it debuted last Sunday, viewership for the premiere episode has grown to 7.5 million viewers across platforms.

The 7.5 million viewers tuning into the premiere episode mean it’s pacing ahead of the season premieres for both “The White Lotus” Season 2, which brought in 5.3 million viewers in a comparable time period, as well as that of the final season of “Succession,” whose Season 4 premiere drew 5.8 million viewers across platforms.

Episode 2 of “True Detective: Night Country” likewise drew a larger audience than its returning HBO drama counterparts, with “The White Lotus” Season 2, Episode 2 scoring 1.6 million viewers and “Succession” Season 4, Episode 2 reaching 2 million.

Notably, viewership for “True Detective: Night Country” Episode 2 was equivalent to that of “Euphoria” Season 2, Episode 2, though last week’s “True Detective” premiere didn’t outpace the “Euphoria” Season 2 premiere viewership of 2.4 million.

It’s likely that viewership for “Night Country” will continue to climb, as the final gross audience for “The White Lotus” Season 2 hit 15.5 million viewers while “Euphoria” Season 2 scored a viewership of 19.5 million.

The mystery series revamping the “True Detective” franchise, starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, was buzzy on social media as well. “True Detective: Night Country” scored the most social media impressions an HBO original series has seen since the final season of “Succession” rolled out in spring 2023.

“True Detective: Night Country” marks the fourth season of the HBO anthology series after Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey launched the first season of the show in 2014. The fourth installment follows estranged detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis), who reunite to investigate the disappearance of several men working at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in the small town of Ennis, Alaska.