“True Detective” has subbed out its usual brooding male detectives for a fresh start with its fourth installment of the HBO anthology series.
“True Detective: Night Country” introduces the series’ first female detective duo in Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, who star as former partners Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro.
Danvers and Navarro reunite to investigate the disappearance of several men working at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in small town Ennis, Alaska, and begin to find a connection between the death of an indigenous woman years ago. As the estranged co-workers pair up, lines between their personal and professional lives become blurry as their past traumas come to the surface.
For a full breakdown of the major characters and players in “True Detective: Night Country,” see below.
Jodie Foster as Detective Liz Danvers
Jodie Foster stars as Detective Liz Danvers, a lifelong Alaskan and career cop whose past losses have left her hardened and cold to many — even her closest family and co-workers. Danvers reluctantly reunites with her estranged former partner, Evangeline Navarro, as they find connections between the strange disappearance and an old cold case.
Best known for her roles in film classics like “Taxi Driver,” “Silence of the Lambs,” “The Accused” and “The Brave One,” Foster recently starred in “Nyad” alongside Annette Bening.
Kali Reis as Detective Evangeline Navarro
Kali Reis stars as Evangeline Navarro, an ex-military officer who moved to Ennis somewhat recently and cares for her younger sister, who faces mental health struggles. Though Danvers and Navarro no longer work in the same department, they reunite when both detectives deduce a connection between the case at hand and an old cold case surrounded a murdered indigenous woman that Navarro is determined to seek justice for.
A relative newcomer to acting, Reis is best known for her professional boxing career. Her first role was in 2021 film “Catch the Fair One,” which she also wrote on, and she can be seen in 2023’s “Black Files.”
Finn Bennett as Peter Prior
Finn Bennett plays Peter Prior, a junior police officer mentored by Danvers, who gives him little to no slack. Peter has a fractured relationship with his dad, Hank, who is also on the police force, and tries to build his own loving family with his wife, Kayla, and their son.
Bennett can be seen in “Hope Gap,” “A Banquet” and “Domina.”
Isabella Star LaBlanc as Leah Danvers
Isabella Star LaBlanc plays Leah Danvers, Liz’s indigenous daughter whose relationship with her mother continues to be strained by their past losses. Leah is also close friends with Kayla, Peter’s wife, and spends time at their home as she reconnects with her indigenous identity, which has been stifled by Liz.
LaBlanc has appeared in “Pet Sematary: Bloodlines,” “Long Slow Exhale” and “In an Instant.”
John Hawkes as Hank Prior
John Hawkes assumes the role of Hank Prior, an aloof veteran police office working alongside Danvers and his son, Peter.
You might recognize Hawkes from “The Sessions,” “Winter’s Bone,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Martha Marcy May Marlene.”
Anna Lambe as Kayla Prior
Anna Lambe appears as Kayla Prior, Peter’s wife and the mother of his child, whose balancing of familial and professional responsibilities is complicated by Peter’s heavy work schedule. As she harvests resentment towards Danvers for keeping her husband from his family, she also welcomes Leah into her home.
Lambe can be seen in “The Grizzlies,” “Dusk & Dawn,” “Trickster” and “Alaska Daily.”
Christopher Eccleston as Ted Corsaro
Christopher Eccleston plays Ted Corsaro, the regional Chief of Police who has a longstanding history with Danvers.
You might recognize Eccleston from “Dr. Who,” “Shallow Grave,” “28 Days Later” and “Thor: The Dark World.”
Fiona Shaw as Rose Aguineau
Fiona Shaw appears as Rose Aguineau, a survivalist and friend to the Ennis community. She holds a close relationship with Navarro and her spiritual connection to her late husband sparks a breakthrough in the case.
Shaw can be seen in the “Harry Potter” film series as Petunia Dursley, “The Avengers,” “Killing Eve” and “Andor.”
