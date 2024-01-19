“True Detective” has subbed out its usual brooding male detectives for a fresh start with its fourth installment of the HBO anthology series.

“True Detective: Night Country” introduces the series’ first female detective duo in Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, who star as former partners Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro.

Danvers and Navarro reunite to investigate the disappearance of several men working at the Tsalal Arctic Research Station in small town Ennis, Alaska, and begin to find a connection between the death of an indigenous woman years ago. As the estranged co-workers pair up, lines between their personal and professional lives become blurry as their past traumas come to the surface.

For a full breakdown of the major characters and players in “True Detective: Night Country,” see below.